"Scumbags" - WWE legend hits out at Triple H and Shawn Michaels 

A WWE legend has hit out at Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The two WWE icons are leading WWE's transformation after the Vince McMahon era. While The Game leads the creative direction on the main roster as the company's Chief Content Officer, Michaels oversees the creative aspect on NXT.

The duo gained immense popularity as part of D-Generation X but became equally notorious for their backstage shenanigans. During their years as active competitors, they did have a few run-ins with some stars, and one of them was Bret Hart.

The Hitman has often talked about how HHH and HBK were not well liked backstage and how he wasn't a fan of them either. The duo was also responsible for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes in Manchester, Bret Hart revealed he wished he had punched Triple H after the Screwjob like he did to Vince McMahon backstage.

“Triple H, I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out… because he might not be married to Stephanie [today],” he said.

Hart said he had very little respect for WWE's CCO and said he was among the people who were out to sabotage him.

“They were all such scumbags. Triple H, Shawn [Michaels], Vince [McMahon]. They were set out to destroy me,” he added. [H/T SESCOOPS]

Bret Hart has shared an on-again off-again relationship with WWE over the years. While he has acknowledged some of the work that the company has put in, he has also been critical of their ideas.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were present on NXT Homecoming

The Cerebral Assassin kicked off the NXT Homecoming episode this Tuesday from Full Sail University. He acknowledged the contribution of the place in developing the NXT brand.

Shawn Michaels then came out and told him that NXT stars were ready to steer the ship into the future. HHH then wondered whether he should come back to NXT, and The Heartbreak Kid replied that they would have a very big problem.

The segment ended with William Regal coming out, followed by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

