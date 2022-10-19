Konnan recently blasted Jimmy Smith for his comments about Roman Reigns. The veteran also challenged the former WWE broadcaster to fight The Tribal Chief in real-life.

Smith was let go from his duties as WWE RAW's play-by-play commentator owing to the changes in the broadcast team for the show's new season. After his release, Smith grabbed attention when he said wrestling was "fake" and Roman Reigns couldn't wrestle, terming him as "just a big muscular dude."

As expected, these comments didn't sit well with many fans, who lashed out at Jimmy Smith. The latest to criticize his remarks is Konnan, who furiously reacted on the most recent episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100.

The WCW legend said The Tribal Chief could destroy and "rip" Smith in real-life. Konnan added that the former RAW broadcaster sounds like a "bitter" man, which is why he made unsavory comments about the wrestling business.

"Run up on Roman and see what happens. The guy was a defensive tackle for Georgia Tech, played organized football, he's a Samoan. I guarantee you he can fight; I can guarantee you he can rip Jimmy Smith or whoever this guy is and beat the brakes off him. He does sound bitter to me, I don't who he is, but that's stupid," said Konnan. [0:46- 1:07]

Roman Reigns is gearing up for his next title defense

Having been on a rampage since August 2020, Roman Reigns is yet to lose a single match since donning The Tribal Chief gimmick.

The next contender for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is Logan Paul. Both men will go head-to-head at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month.

While it's hard to imagine Reigns dropping his title anytime soon, the YouTube sensation will surely put his best foot forward come November 5th.

Logan has impressed fans and critics with his work in his first two matches for the global juggernaut. It's safe to say he wouldn't disappoint even this time around.

