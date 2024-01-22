"See you at the Royal Rumble" - Fans believe former WWE Champion is "returning this Saturday" after major announcement

The WWE Universe is hoping to see some major surprises and returns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. A major announcement by an injured superstar has many fans believing that they’ll be returning on Saturday night. That injured superstar is none other than Big E.

Royal Rumble is one of the best and most prestigious premium live events hosted by the Stamford-based wrestling promotion each year. It hosts the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, and fans are usually treated to some pleasant surprises each year.

Big E is one of the top names in WWE who has been out of action due to a neck injury for quite some time now. The New Day member recently announced that he is unsure when he can return to the ring as he is trying to stay healthy and out of a wheelchair.

Many fans prayed for his full recovery and suggested he stay out of the ring if it would help him live a better lifestyle. However, others took to Twitter to state that he could be returning to the Royal Rumble this year and is just messing with his fans.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Some fans think that Big E is just throwing them off to make his return extra special.

Many fans are convinced that he is ready to return at the Rumble.

Some fans are hoping to see him make a return similar to Edge.

Fans just want to see the former WWE Champion back in the ring someday.

A fan wanted to see Big E miraculously return and be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns down the line.

While fans hope to see the former WWE Champion back in the ring, it looks improbable that he will be returning this year. He would likely need some more time to recover and assess whether it is safe enough to return to the ring and if it was worth the risk.

WWE could host some big returns at this year's Royal Rumble

Some big names could return to the WWE ring at this year’s Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar has been rumored to be returning to the ring soon, and he could do so at the premium live event to ignite another big rivalry.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is also rumored to be one of the former stars who could return to the company this year. She could also show up at the Rumble to draw a huge pop from the WWE fans.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre have already announced their entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Bayley will be the favorites to win the women’s contest at the WWE PLE.

Do you want to see Big E return at this year’s Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

