"See you Saturday" - OG Bloodline member put on notice by Solo Sikoa after a massive announcement made by Nick Aldis

Solo Sikoa has warned OG Bloodline member and his former stablemate, Jimmy Uso. The two will lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Jimmy will challenge Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship. The Street Champion of the Island won the title by dethroning Jacob Fatu at the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event with help from JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.
On his Instagram Story, Sikoa sent a message directed at Jimmy. The reigning WWE United States Champion put his brother on notice ahead of their showdown on Saturday.
"See you Saturday BIG JIM," Sikoa wrote.
Jimmy and Sikoa were stablemates in The Bloodline. Following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Sikoa started calling the shots in the group, as he kicked Big Jim and Paul Heyman out of the faction. The tag team veteran was replaced by Tama Tonga.
Aiden English predicted that Jacob Fatu would regain the WWE United States Championship from Solo Sikoa
Former WWE star Aiden English feels Jacob Fatu will regain the WWE United States Championship from Solo Sikoa at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Fatu won the title at WrestleMania 41, defeating LA Knight. The victory marked his first singles championship win in the company.
On the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, English predicted Fatu to regain the title he lost at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. He said:
"I think the US Title can be one of those titles that you don’t have to hold for two years or nine months, so Jacob could win it back at SummerSlam, and it would be fine as well. You know, he [Solo Sikoa] could torture Jacob Fatu for the next four or five weeks, and then Jacob wins it back in a big shebang, or not. I think it could be okay. I’m okay with this."
It remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa retains the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
