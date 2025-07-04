Solo Sikoa's US Title reign ending at the hands of WWE star is possible, predicts analyst

Solo Sikoa has been brimming with confidence after capturing the WWE United States Championship. However, a wrestling analyst doesn't think the new Bloodline leader will hold on to the title for too long.

The Street Champion dethroned Jacob Fatu to end his cousin's fairytale reign at 70 days. However, it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo), Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo causing a distraction during the closing moments of the match. Given how things panned out, the Samoan Werewolf would want to exact revenge.

Speaking on the latest episode of the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, TNA commentator Aiden English predicted that Fatu could take his United States Title back from Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam this year.

"I think the US Title can be one of those titles that you don’t have to hold for two years or nine months, so Jacob could win it back at SummerSlam, and it would be fine as well. You know, he (Solo Sikoa) could torture Jacob Fatu for the next four or five weeks, and then Jacob wins it back in a big shebang, or not. I think it could be okay. I’m okay with this," the analyst said. (From 26:46 to 27:15)

You can check out the full episode below:

Is WWE heading towards another Bloodline civil war?

Jacob Fatu is left all alone against Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline. As it always has been, another Bloodline civil war shouldn't be ruled out.

Interestingly, Zilla Fatu has offered to help his former tag team partner and cousin.

"Hey, Jacob. Let me know. One phone call away. Hello? Damn bruh."

Could Zilla make his WWE debut and join forces with Jacob Fatu to take down the new Bloodline? Only time will tell.

