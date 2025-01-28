"See you soon" - Charlotte Flair sends message ahead of Royal Rumble return

Charlotte Flair sent a heartfelt message ahead of her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran has not wrestled in over a year due to a significant injury.

The promotion has been airing vignettes for Flair on WWE SmackDown ahead of her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night. The former champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and will be competing in her first match since the injury at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Ahead of her return to the ring, Flair took to her Instagram story to thank fans for their reactions to her vignette this past Friday night on the blue brand. She noted that she would be seeing everyone soon, and you can check out her message on Instagram by clicking here.

"Thank you for all the love on this. See you soon," she wrote.

Flair sends a message to her fans ahead of her return to action. [Image credit: Screenshot from Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

Charlotte Flair's injury occurred in a singles match against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has also been on the shelf with a knee injury since May 2024 but is rumored to be returning to the ring soon.

Bill Apter says WWE will repackage Charlotte Flair upon her return

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that the company will have a new presentation for Charlotte Flair when she makes her WWE return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter revealed an interesting fact he learned while talking with WrestleVotes. He suggested that the company would be repackaging Charlotte Flair with a new presentation.

"They are gonna repackage Charlotte. It's gonna be a different presentation. So, in terms of who they are gonna put her with, it depends what this possible new Charlotte character might be. By the way, on a broadcast on Busted Open this past week, Ric Flair said that his daughter Charlotte is probably even greater than him." [From 07:56 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to become the WWE Women's Champion. It will be fascinating to see who will earn a title shot at The Show of Shows by winning the Royal Rumble this weekend.

