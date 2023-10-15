"See you soon" - Logan Paul sends a message to current WWE champion after huge victory 

Logan Paul has his sights set on a current WWE champion after getting the better of Dillon Danis in their highly anticipated boxing match. The YouTuber took to Twitter to send another message to the United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Logan was last seen inside the WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023, where he secured a victory against Ricochet. The Maverick has been on a hiatus since then to prepare for his boxing match against Dillon Danis, which turned extremely personal after attacks from both parties on social media.

After securing a victory over Danis via disqualification, Paul shifted his focus to pro wrestling, saying he planned to win some championships before calling out Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 did not take long to reply to the social media megastar.

Now, The Maverick has confirmed that he will be showing up on SmackDown soon as he sent another message to the Hall of Famer.

"See you soon [emoji]," wrote Paul.

Logan Paul has been locally advertised for WWE Crown Jewel 2023

While Logan Paul is relatively new to the pro wrestling business, the star has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent names in the industry. Besides his unmatched charisma and tremendous promo skills, the YouTuber is highly talented inside the squared circle. He has proven his expertise in almost all his matches.

With WWE set to tour Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023 next month, the company is bound to book its top stars to make it a memorable event. Although The Maverick has been away since August, he is being advertised locally for the show, meaning he will likely show up on the road to the spectacle.

Logan Paul was also in action at Crown Jewel last year, where he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the social media megastar could not win the title, he managed to take The Tribal Chief to his limit. The duo delivered an exhilarating match, which also saw Jake Paul come out to even the odds against The Bloodline.

With Logan most likely to wrestle at this year's Crown Jewel as well, it could be the perfect place for him to face Rey Mysterio. The 28-year-old will be looking to win his first championship in WWE after coming up short against Reigns.

Are you excited to see Logan Paul take on Rey Mysterio? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.