"See you tonight" - AEW star Miro sends a message to popular WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 39

AEW star Miro took to social media to send a message to his former WWE colleague, Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler was recently announced to appear at LA's famous Comedy Store for WrestleMania 39 week. Miro tagged the same on his Instagram story, where he sent a message to Ziggler.

The two men previously worked together in WWE. At the moment, though, things aren't looking the brightest for either, with Miro continuing his absence from AEW and Ziggler not being treated as a top level talent.

Check out a screengrab of Miro's Instagram story where he tagged Dolph Ziggler:

This past Monday night on RAW, Ziggler was in action against Gunther. Despite a solid back-and-forth match between the two, the Intercontinental Champion walked out with the win.

Gunther will now shift his focus toward WrestleMania 39 where he will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match.

Disco Inferno questioned why AEW hasn't fired Miro

When Miro signed with AEW, he was pushed as one of the most dominant stars on the roster.

His reign as TNT Champion remains one of the best title reigns in the company's history. However, in recent months, Miro has barely been seen on television and has not been used.

Miro @ToBeMiro Living my best life Living my best life https://t.co/y7fzLfpd1X

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently questioned why Tony Khan's company hasn't fired the former WWE star yet. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he said:

"I don't know (on why Tony Khan hasn't fired Miro). This is weird he's not fired. Either he should be fired, or on TV, if this is the case."

Miro's last match was at last year's All Out pay-per-view when he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin in a six-man tag team match against The House of Black. Despite ending up on the winning side, the former TNT Champion hasn't returned yet.

Should Miro return to in-ring action? Sound off in the comments below.

