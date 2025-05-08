"Seems like an a**hole" - Logan Paul gets long-time WWE employee 'fired'

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has a long-standing beef with an employee of the Stamford-based promotion. The Maverick seemingly got the employee fired recently.

Logan Paul regularly uploads behind-the-scenes footage from WWE on his YouTube vlogs. The former United States Champion is always seen arguing with Stu, the cameraman. Many people might know Stu because of John Cena, as the legend usually credits the cameraman before running down the ramp for his entrances.

Logan Paul couldn't find Stu in the building during his latest YouTube vlog. The Maverick wondered if WWE fired the cameraman because they saw him antagonising Paul.

One cameraman said that Stu actually got fired, which made Logan extremely happy. However, both the cameramen and Paul were only joking with each other in the video.

"Bro, you know what's funny? I don't see Stu here. [Why is that funny?] It's possible that they saw him antagonising the top athlete, you know, number one in the company, and we're like, 'Bro, we gotta get this guy out of here.' [He's probably doing a meet and greet or something, bro.] What's his deal? [I don't know, dude, he wants to be famous. I don't know why.] He's got the face for radio. Tell you that... Did Stu get fired? [Cameraman 1: No, he did not. Do you want him fired?] A little bit. Seems like an a**hole. [Cameraman 2: He got fired.] I knew it. It's about time, bro. Round of applause for the WWE," he said. [8:34 - 9:03]

Check out Logan's vlog below:

WWE star Logan Paul is currently in a heated feud with Jey Uso

Logan Paul confronted Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the April 28, 2025, edition of RAW. Both stars took several shots at each other before Jey left his opponent on the ground with a Superkick.

On this week's RAW, The Yeet Master locked horns with Seth Rollins with the gold on the line. The match ultimately ended in a DQ after CM Punk made an appearance to take out Rollins. However, after the show went off the air, The Maverick came out of nowhere to attack Jey.

Many believe Logan Paul and Jey Uso might lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their rivalry.

