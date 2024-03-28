"Sellout after sellout" - Paul Heyman makes a bold claim about Roman Reigns on social media

The dynamic duo of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have taken the WWE by storm since their pairing in 2020. Taking to social media, The Wiseman sent a bold message to his Tribal Chief.

Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. But, first, on Night 1, he will team up with The Rock to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a marquee tag team match.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman boasted about Reigns and The Bloodline selling out arenas. He also labeled The Tribal Chief the "biggest box office attraction."

"Every single show. Every single appearance. Every single night. Sellout after sellout after sellout. Your #TribalChief has a rightful claim of being the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment history," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray wanted to see Roman Reigns appear on RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Rock made a huge statement, leaving Cody Rhodes in a bloody mess to end the show.

However, wrestling veteran Bully Ray wanted to see a surprise appearance from Roman Reigns at the end of the show.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray explained how The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman could've made an impact with their appearance after The Rock attacked The American Nightmare.

Ray said:

"And The Tribal Chief finally comes into frame... maybe even Paul Heyman in the background just looking on never saying a word as if The Tribal Chief put all this into play, where The Tribal Chief is watching The Rock do the dirty work. Not seeing Roman last night kind of took a little bit away from me. I would've loved to have seen him there overseeing the dirty work as if, 'I'm the one who made this happen tonight Cody.' I would've liked to have seen The Rock come up, look at his cousin Roman, and Roman nod in approval as if to say, 'Good job, Final Boss.'"

Roman Reigns and The Rock will appear together on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Tribal Chief's latest appearance was on last week's SmackDown when he confronted Cody Rhodes.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you a fan of the Heyman-Reigns duo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion