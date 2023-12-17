"Separated at birth," "MINI DOM??" - Who's the man spotted with Dominik Mysterio in a recent photo?

A wrestler has caught fans' attention after hanging out with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Jesse Lambert, an Australian pro wrestler, was recently spotted hanging out with Ripley and Mysterio. Lambert bears a striking resemblance to the former NXT North American Champion.

Lambert shared a bunch of pictures with Dominik Mysterio on his Instagram handle, and most of the comments acknowledged how he looked a lot like the WWE Superstar.

Check out the post below:

Here are a bunch of comments that Lambert's post received:

Fan reactions to Jesse Lambert's picture with Dominik

Jesse Lambert is a young wrestler who currently trains in EPW (Explosive Pro Wrestling). The promotion was established in 2001 in Western Australia.

You can check out Lambert and EPW's Instagram profiles HERE and Here, respectively.

Also read: Former Bloodline member Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in WWE today

Dominik struggled as a babyface during his initial phase on the main roster. Many fans were convinced that there wasn't much that could be done with the young gun. Things took a sudden turn when he turned heel last year after attacking his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle and joined The Judgment Day.

Here's what Dominik told 100.7 The Bay about his experience as a member of The Judgment Day:

"I think they've really helped me get me comfortable in the ring and just, you know, more comfortable with myself and just going out there and having fun. Man, I think that's what's really helped me grow, just being able to go out there and have fun with those guys and it's a blast. I'm super thankful for the opportunity. I'm thankful that they allowed me in The Judgment Day and hopefully, we continue to grow."

Not much is known about Jesse Lambert at the moment. Now that he's catching eyeballs following his recent picture with Dominik, here's hoping he makes it big in the Australian wrestling scene and gets more opportunities.

Drop your reactions to Lambert's picture with Mysterio! Do you think Lambert bears a striking resemblance to the WWE Superstar?