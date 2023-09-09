Seth Rollins achieves major WWE milestone as World Heavyweight Champion 

Seth Rollins is one of the most successful WWE Superstars today and is the top guy on Monday Night RAW as the brand's World Heavyweight Champion.

The title pays homage to the Big Gold Belt from the aughts, best known for several of the company's top stars holding it and being part of some of the most remarkable feuds on WWE television.

The new version, however, was only introduced in the weeks leading up to Night of Champions on May 27, 2023. Seth Rollins became the inaugural champion by defeating AJ Styles. Since then, he has managed to retain the belt against several top names, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and most recently, Shinsuke Nakamura. He has reached 100 days as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Recent reports indicate that The Visionary may soon drop the belt to a 7-time champion. However, one can't rule out the possibility of Rollins headlining WrestleMania 40 next year as the World Heavyweight Champion, too.

Seth Rollins wants the marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Recently, Seth Rollins appeared on After The Bell, in which he once again admitted his desire to close out WrestleMania. More specifically, the next one, in 2024. While he technically closed the Show of Shows in 2015, it happened in an impromptu triple threat after Rollins cashed-in his MITB contract.

According to Monday Night Rollins, it doesn't matter if it's Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, or even Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. All he cares about is to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40:

"And [then] I'm always looking at WrestleMania, man. I'm looking at the biggest box office you can get. I'm looking at the main event in Philadelphia next year. That's what I want. I'm always going to be looking at that. Whether that's Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, whether that's Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, I mean, who knows?"

Rollins continued:

"Anybody on the outside wants to come in and take a shot... Whatever is going to put me on the marquee, the main spot at WrestleMania, my eyes are always there for that," the World Heavyweight Champion said.

Do you think Seth Rollins will make it all the way to WrestleMania 40 as World Heavyweight Champion? If so, who should challenge him for the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

