Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre's situation ahead of WWE RAW: Day 1; believes he can't be beat

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins talked about his upcoming challenger, Drew McIntyre, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the Scottish Warrior at the upcoming Day 1 episode of WWE RAW. The match was officially confirmed by General Manager Adam Pearce a few weeks ago upon McIntyre's request.

During the latest show, Rollins addressed the Drew McIntyre situation, acknowledging the latter's perspective. However, The Visionary expressed his belief that he's operating on a different level currently and doesn't feel that he can be beaten.

"A lot of what he is saying isn't wrong. And I understand where he is coming from. I understand his approach. The problem is, he's got to beat me for the World Heavyweight Championship. And right now I dare say, I am operating on a level that is simply untouchable. So I don't care what version of Drew McIntyre we've got on Day 1. It really doesn't matter to me. And I just don't think he can do it. I am feeling like I can't be beat. I'm feeling untouchable. So Drew, I hope you bring the best out of me. You always do. I will bring the best out of you. Hope may the best man win," Rollins said.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can achieve his goal at the upcoming WWE event.

