Seth Rollins advertised for popular podcast show after vicious attack on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was advertised for the popular The Pat McAfee Show podcast despite being brutally attacked on WWE RAW.

The host Pat McAfee invites various athletes and celebrities to the podcast. Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have made appearances, with the most famous guest being Adam Cole, who stormed off the set.

Now, it appears that the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to appear on tomorrow's episode. The news was officially announced by WWE during tonight's RAW.

This news was announced on a night when Rollins was brutally attacked by Finn Balor, which rendered him unable to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge.

The Visionary is also set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night at NXT Gold Rush against Bron Breakker. This will be his toughest title defense yet. Despite the injury he sustained tonight, Rollins confirmed that he will defend his title against Bron Breakker tomorrow night.

