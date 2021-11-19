Seth Rollins shares AEW star’s thoughts on the anniversary of The Shield’s debut

Seth Rollins recently reacted to an excerpt from Jon Moxley's book about The Shield and how it was a one-of-a-kind stable.

Jon Moxley's book, MOX, was recently released and has been a talking point of the wrestling community for a while now. The book contains a chapter titled 'The Shield' in which the former WWE Superstar talks about the most dominating faction of the last decade.

Moxley described The Shield as a "monster" and believes the group was the creation of the trio and not WWE. The AEW star stated that there can only be one incarnation of The Shield and nobody can just wear their gear and be a part of it.

Seth Rollins seemed to agree with his former partner's thoughts as he shared a page from the book on his Instagram with the caption "nailed it."

The Shield made their debut in WWE nine years ago

The Shield made their official WWE debut on Survivor Series on 18th November 2012. In one of the most iconic moments of modern wrestling history, the trio interfered in the triple threat main event between CM Punk, John Cena and Ryback for the WWE Championship.

It was the night that changed the landscape of WWE forever as all three members went on to become megastars.

The Shield is one of the most decorated factions of all time and went undefeated in six-man tag team matches for almost a year. In May 2013 at Extreme Rules, all three members of The Shield won a championship. Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, won the United States Championship at the event while Rollins and Reigns captured the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Following the group's dissolution, each member of The Hounds of Justice went on to become a world champion, including a three-minute span on WWE Money in the Bank where all three members held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The group was united and dissolved multiple times before Moxley eventually left the company for AEW in 2019.

Where do you rank The Shield among the top WWE factions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

