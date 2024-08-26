Seth Rollins is currently off WWE television while he deals with injury issues. The Visionary hasn't been seen since the RAW after SummerSlam, where he suffered a brutal attack from Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion hit a multitude of Tsunamis on The Visionary, causing him to cough blood. This has likely set up Rollins' first feud when he returns to the ring. However, Reed feels otherwise.

The WWE Universe on X/Twitter has been bombarding Bronson Reed with photos and GIFs of Seth Rollins, but the big man is not intimidated. The Australian star responded to one such GIF with a quote-tweet, stating that The Architect won't be able to do anything to him whenever he returns. Reed didn't hold back in his statement:

"Everyone keeps tagging me and mentioning me in gifs and photos of Seth. Hahahaahahahahah. He ain't gon do sh**! I beat his a** so badly he don't want no more," tweeted Bronson Reed.

Check out a screengrab of the tweet below:

Image via @BRONSONISHERE on X

It remains to be seen when Seth Rollins will return to action. The Visionary has multiple potential feuds waiting for him.

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

It seems like Seth Rollins should be back in WWE in time for WrestleMania season, as the company seemingly has big plans for him at The Show of Shows. While a match against Bronson Reed could happen, The Visionary may end up facing CM Punk in Las Vegas.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Rollins vs. Punk is being planned for WrestleMania 41. This comes after the two were set to face off at this year's event before The Second City Saint got injured during the Royal Rumble Match. The Visionary did get inserted into his feud with Drew McIntyre, furthering their animosity towards a potential match.

Who will win their rumored WrestleMania match - Rollins or Punk? Leave your thoughts using the discuss button!

