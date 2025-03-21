Seth Rollins is ambushed by WWE fans in Italy ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was ambushed by passionate wrestling fans ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

The Visionary is scheduled for a massive promo during tonight's show with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Ahead of WWE SmackDown, a video surfaced online of Rollins being surrounded by fans outside his hotel. The former World Heavyweight Champion told fans they had to let him through, and you can check out the video below.

Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025 after CM Punk eliminated both stars. He also hit Punk with a Stomp during the Men's Elimination Chamber match and cost the 46-year-old his opportunity to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Reigns returned earlier this month during the Steel Cage match between The Visionary and The Second City Saint.

The Head of the Table pulled Seth Rollins out of the Steel Cage, resulting in him being awarded the victory. Reigns hit Rollins with a Stomp of his own on the floor and then leveled Punk with a Spear in the ring as Paul Heyman looked on with a concerned look on his face.

Seth Rollins shares update on Becky Lynch's WWE future

WWE star Seth Rollins recently provided an update on when Becky Lynch might return to the ring.

Lynch is married to Rollins in real life and has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW. In an interview with WFAN, the 38-year-old claimed that The Man was gearing up for a comeback but was unsure of when it would happen.

"She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has gotten very personal, and the veteran has a lengthy history with Roman Reigns as a member of The Shield. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the promo with the three stars later tonight on SmackDown.

