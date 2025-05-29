Seth Rollins does not have bad matches, says WWE star

A WWE Superstar recently offered thoughts on his in-ring encounter with Seth Rollins. This former RAW Tag Team Champion believes that The Architect consistently delivers strong matches.
Two years ago, at Backlash in Puerto Rico, Rollins competed in a one-on-one contest with Omos. In the end, The Visionary secured the victory over his formidable opponent by delivering two Stomps, followed by a Super Stomp from the top rope.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, the WWE star reflected on his match against Seth Rollins, highlighting it as a pivotal moment where his skills in pacing, timing, and trash-talking came together. Omos stated that the former WWE Universal Champion never had bad matches. He also acknowledged learning from the 39-year-old veteran even during their in-ring encounters.
"I think that was a match [against Seth Rollins] where everything that I've been learning all to that point came together as one for me, as a performer. The pacing, the timing, the setting, and the continued trash-talking, and Seth is a great worker himself," Omos said. "No, he [Rollins] does not [have bad matches]. Oh, he's good, he's really good. And that even being with him then, I [was] still learning from being in the ring with him." [From 53:51 to 55:09 ]
You can check out the full episode below:
Veteran says major WWE name will leave Seth Rollins' faction
At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman joined forces with Rollins to help him defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. Later, on RAW after 'Mania, Bron Breakker became a part of the group. This heel WWE stable gained another member at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 when Bronson Reed was added to its ranks.
On the Busted Open podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley predicted that The Dog of WWE would turn his back on Seth Rollins' stable. According to the veteran, Bron Breakker was destined to become a dominant babyface after his exit from the group.
"Now, do I think Bron Breakker is eventually going to break out of this whole thing and become a monster babyface in the company? Absolutely! It will. It will. It will. Bron Breakker is going to be the monster babyface of the company, without a doubt. Trust me," Dudley said.
Check out his comments in the video below:
The Architect has punched his ticket to the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Only time will tell if Seth Rollins captures the MITB briefcase on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles.
If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.