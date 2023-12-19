Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to leave WWE after contract expiry? Hall of Famer thinks it is possible (Exclusive)

With Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch rumored to have their contracts up next year, fans are questioning whether they will stay with WWE in the future. According to a Hall of Famer, it is not exactly impossible.

According to recent reports, the power couple's contracts are set to expire in June 2024. This is one of the few of the long list of contract expiries that may happen next year, which is also rumored to include the AEW World Champion MJF's contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter expressed his thoughts on the matter:

"They are going nowhere. WWE has been so good to that family, I can't see them going anywhere. The only other place to go is AEW. Or Seth Rollins, before he was Seth Rollins, spent so much of his career in Ring of Honor. But I cannot see him doing that." [5:15 onwards]

However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was not quite sure. He implied that sufficient money could sway anyone:

"Well I don't know, I don't basically see him going anywhere. I heard you guys say that WWE had been so good to him. They was also good to Edge (Adam Copeland)." [5:42 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks Adam Copeland had a strong reason to leave WWE, unlike Seth Rollins

Veteran journalist Bill Apter was quite convinced that Seth Rollins would stay with the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, he explained that the presence of Christian Cage in AEW was a big point for Copeland's switch, which is not the case for Seth Rollins:

"By the way, regarding Edge. I think Edge, if WWE had you know, pretty much run out of ideas for him, the logical place for him to go was AEW because of the Christian (Cage) situation. With Christian being there, he has now the opportunity to be fresh in his career again... But with Seth Rollins, there is no one in AEW really that has that type of chemistry that Edge has with Christian." [6:18 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Seth Rollins has planned for himself.

