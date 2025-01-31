Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch make massive career move ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have made a major career move ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The two stars have been married to each other since 2021.

According to a new report from Deadline, The Man and The Visionary have made a massive decision about their careers together. Lynch and Rollins have both signed with Adventure Media for management.

Becky Lynch was recently cast in Happy Gilmore 2 and landed a role in the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount +. The former Women's World Champion also released her autobiography, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, last year, and it was very successful.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Seth Rollins will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the PLE tomorrow night in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynch has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on the May 27 edition of RAW. It was recently reported that creative plans for the 38-year-old's return were still being discussed.

Ex-WWE employee suggests that both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will turn heel

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Becky Lynch should turn heel alongside Seth Rollins when she makes her long-awaited return to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that if WWE were considering turning Rollins heel anytime soon, the company should have Lynch be part of the storyline as well. Lynch and Rollins have competed alongside each other in the past, most notably picking up a victory over former WWE stars Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All match at Extreme Rules 2019.

"They are gonna turn Seth's heel, and at the same time they bring back his wife Becky as a babyface. If you're gonna make him a heel, make her a part of it. You wanna bring in Becky, a little differently with a little bit of edge, make her a part of it," said Vince Russo.

Wrestling fans have been waiting a long time for Lynch to return to the ring. Only time will tell if she makes an appearance during Royal Rumble 2025 this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback