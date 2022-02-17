"I feel like it’s my year. I've earned it" - Former WWE Champion believes he will dethrone Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is determined to become WWE Champion for a third time at the Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday.

The Visionary's last world title match came at the Royal Rumble in January. He battled his former SHIELD brother, Roman Reigns, for the Universal Championship. The match ended in a disqualification victory for Rollins, meaning The Tribal Chief retained his title.

Seth Rollins was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast to discuss all things WWE. When asked about how he felt his chances were this Saturday regarding his shot at the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and others inside the Chamber, The Visionary acknowledged the difficult task ahead of him.

"Knock on wood, but that’s my spot. I feel like it’s my year. I’ve earned it, so we’ll see," Seth Rollins said. "I don’t think there is any chance that we’re main eventing WrestleMania without the WWE Championship. Before WrestleMania, we have to go to Elimination Chamber and we’ve got to win, which is not going to be an easy task. Bobby [Lashley] has a disadvantage as the champion, for sure, he has five other guys, but we all have the same slim chance to walk out of there as champion." (H/T eWrestlingNews)

The Elimination Chamber card is stacked on the road to WrestleMania

Most WWE events in Saudi Arabia have little effect on the current weekly product and have been considered to be glorified Live Events by the WWE Universe.

But with WWE bringing a typical monthly premium live event there, the outcome of this show is very important to what fans will see at WrestleMania 38 in April.

The following is the card for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event:

Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with The Miz

Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss with Happy Corbin in his corner

The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders

Ronda Rousey and Naomi will take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Lita

The number one contendership for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania will be determined inside the Chamber, featuring Nikki A.S.H, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Goldberg

Bobby Lashley defends the WWE Championship inside the Chamber against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

