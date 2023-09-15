Seth Rollins breaks character to send a message to Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter to send a message to Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 500 list this year, with Reigns and Moxley at #2 and #3, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins reacted to The Shield topping this year's PWI 500 by posting a photo of the faction's iconic fist bump. The Hounds of Justice were once regarded as the most dominant faction in all of professional wrestling, and its members, though scattered across different brands and companies, are still the top stars in the industry.

Check out Rollins' tweet after he topped the PWI 500:

Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Moxley, meanwhile, is signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he is a three-time AEW World Champion and the current International Champion.

Rollins is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. Reigns and Moxley, however, have been working as heels with their respective factions, The Bloodline and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Seth Rollins recently made a promise to the WWE Universe

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, whom he defeated at the Payback premium live event.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Visionary discussed his injured back, which has been targeted by Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins said:

"It is what it is. All of us have something. We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that is pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That is just part of the game, I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people, but I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world, I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back."

Rollins captured the World Heavyweight title by defeating AJ Styles earlier this year to become the inaugural champion. He has successfully defended his title against Finn Balor and Bron Breakker.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' tweet? Sound off in the comments section.