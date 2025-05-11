Seth Rollins breaks character to send message to his wife Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared a social media update to send a message to his wife, Becky Lynch. The wrestling couple recently turned heel in their respective storylines.

In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman aligned himself with The Visionary and helped him win the Triple-Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined forces with the two veterans on RAW after WrestleMania.

On the other hand, The Man returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41 to replace Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The Irish duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, after losing the gold to The Judgment Day members the following night on RAW, Becky Lynch attacked the Valkyria.

Seth Rollins recently took to his Instagram account to send a message to his wife on Mother's Day. The former World Heavyweight Champion quoted the couple's daughter to insinuate that Lynch could do whatever she wished on the day.

"'It's Mama's Day! That means Mama can do whatever she wants!' -Roux Quin Lopez. She's right, ya know. @beckylynchwwe," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Seth Rollins makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

During a recent interview on the Chicago Bears' YouTube channel, Seth Rollins revealed Becky Lynch's favorite music band.

The 38-year-old noted that his wife loved the American Rock band Pearl Jam. Rollins stated that he intended to get the band's lead singer, Eddie Vedder, on the phone for his wife. However, he added that it was not an easy task.

"I couldn't. That's the one. My wife loves Pearl Jam. They're her favorite band, and one of these days I'm going to get Eddie [Vedder] on the line for her. We'll see how it goes. But yeah, he's elusive, man. He's tricky. Chicago guy, though, big Cubs fan," he said. [From 33:49 to 34:03]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch continue to be an integral part of WWE programming. It remains to be seen if the real-life couple will join forces to form an on-screen pairing in the future.

