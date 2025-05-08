Seth Rollins reveals personal details about Becky Lynch; shares one major thing he wants to do for the WWE legend

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently discussed a major thing he wants to do for his wife, Becky Lynch, outside the world of professional wrestling. The duo has been married since June 2021.

After WWE WrestleMania 41, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's on-screen characters were massively changed. The Visionary is currently leading a heel faction alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, while his wife is in a heated feud with Lyra Valkyria. The Man is all set to face Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash 2025.

During a recent interview on the Chicago Bears' YouTube channel, the host noted how Seth Rollins had a poster of the grunge band Pearl Jam in his house, asking if he could call the band's lead singer, Eddie Vedder, at any point in time.

The Visionary said he couldn't do that because his wife, Becky Lynch, was into Pearl Jam, as they are her favorite band. Rollins added that he wanted to get Vedder on call for Lynch at some point.

"I couldn't. That's the one. My wife loves Pearl Jam. They're her favorite band, and one of these days I'm going to get Eddie [Vedder] on the line for her. We'll see how it goes. But yeah, he's elusive, man. He's tricky. Chicago guy, though, big Cubs fan," he said. [33:49 - 34:03]

Check out his interview below.

Seth Rollins revealed that Dusty Rhodes played a huge role in his current WWE moniker

During the same interview on the Chicago Bears' YouTube, Seth Rollins revealed that he had two lists of names prepared for his in-ring name in WWE. The Visionary added that his current moniker was given to him by the late great Dusty Rhodes.

"So, I made two lists, and the late great American Dream Dusty Rhodes, uhh, was the one who gave me my name. He said, 'Seth Rollins, baby.' He had a lisp, if you don't know Dusty, he had a lisp. He said, 'I see it on the marquee now. I see it, it's Seth Rollins, baby. Main event of WrestleMania, I love it, I love it, baby,'" he added.

Many believe Becky Lynch might join her husband's stable soon. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a possible alliance between Lynch and Rollins.

