Seth Rollins reveals unique Cody Rhodes connection ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shared details of his current wrestling moniker. The Visionary has a unique connection with Cody Rhodes' father, the late great Dusty Rhodes.

Seth Rollins currently has his eyes set on Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. The two faced each other in the main event of the latest edition of RAW with the title on the line. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The bout ultimately ended in a DQ after CM Punk made a surprise appearance to take Rollins out.

During a recent interview on the Chicago Bears' YouTube Channel, Seth Rollins was asked if he had a say in his WWE moniker when he started.

The Visionary revealed that he had a little bit of say in what his moniker should be before highlighting that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to own its wrestlers' brand, and because of that, his name was changed from Tyler Black.

"I had a little bit of say. My name, Seth Rollins, was given to me, bestowed upon me. I made a list, like two lists, first names and last names, when I first got hired by WWE, right? They want to own your brand, they wanna be partners in owning your brand. So, look, when I was on the independent, uhh, wrestling before WWE, I was Tyler Black. I decided that all by myself. When I got to WWE, they wanted to own, you know, like I said, own the brand," he said.

Rollins added that his current ring name was given to him by Cody Rhodes' father, the late great Dusty Rhodes.

"So, I made two lists, and the late great American Dream Dusty Rhodes, uhh, was the one who gave me my name. He said, 'Seth Rollins, baby.' He had a lisp, if you don't know Dusty, he had a lisp. He said, 'I see it on the marquee now. I see it, it's Seth Rollins, baby. Main event of WrestleMania, I love it, I love it, baby,'" he added. [32:30 - 33:16]

Check out the interview below:

Seth Rollins revealed he has five years left on his current WWE contract

During the same interview on the Chicago Bears' YouTube, Seth Rollins said he had four or five years left on his current WWE contract and wanted to wrestle until his mid-forties.

"So I very much feel like I got about four or five years left on this current contract. I feel like I could do it, into my mid forties, and we’ll see what happens, but I feel, I feel very good."

Seth Rollins has allied with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the fearsome faction's future.

