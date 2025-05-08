Seth Rollins reveals when his WWE contract ends and when he will retire

Seth Rollins has talked about his WWE contract. He also talked about when he may retire.

Rollins appeared on the Chicago Bears podcast. There, he spoke about his WWE career and the length of his current agreement.

Seth Rollins went on to reveal that his current WWE contract had four or five years left, after which it would end. He added that he felt he could keep wrestling until his mid-40s as well. The star said he felt very good about it, but would wait to see what happened.

Rollins talked about his retirement and when he may end his career, as he is now wrestling at least into his mid-40s.

“So I very much feel like I got about four or five years left on this current contract. I feel like I could do it, into my mid forties, and we’ll see what happens, but I feel, I feel very good.” (21 - 21:13)

Currently, Rollins is 38 years old. A four to five-year contract would put him at 42 or 43 when it comes to an end. It appears that he may be ready to call it quits after that, or at least continue a few more years. For the moment at least, the star is not planning to step away at all.

Seth Rollins feels that other athletes can now last longer in the ring compared to before

Seth Rollins spoke about how the information about health and everything else is better now, leading to longer careers for athletes.

He said that stars like Tom Brady and others were able to play longer because they were taking advantage of modern technology and information.

“Look, the information is better now, man. I firmly believe that players of past generations in whatever sport you were in, had the information been as available as it is now, you guys could have played longer, too. You know what I mean? Dan Marino could have been Tom Brady. It could have happened if the information was available. Tom has just taken advantage of every little bit of information available that is out there. Every data point that he can find and figure, he figured out a way to, you know, beat time back a little bit and I feel that way as well as wrestlers, you look at what we’re able to do and we’re able to do it better, longer, men and women." (20:16 - 21)

Fans will have to wait and see how long Seth Rollins can continue wrestling the way he has been. Currently, he's in a group with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman.

