Seth Rollins breaks character and thanks the WWE Universe

Seth Rollins broke character and delivered a special message for the fans ahead of this year's WrestleMania.

WWE hasn't had a live audience attending their shows for quite some time. However, at WrestleMania 37, the company will be allowing a limited number of fans to attend the event. This means a lot to the WWE Universe and the superstars who have been missing the fan interaction.

The Messiah is particularly happy to see fans back in attendance for this year's Show Of Shows.

In an interview with Stuart Osborne, Rollins spoke about what it would be like to have fans back in the stadium for WrestleMania 37. He sent a special message to the fans telling them how excited WWE was to have a live crowd at the event.

"Thank you all for your patience. The last year has been a roller coaster, something that none of us ever expected. We've all had to adapt to, together, this new way of living. We're very excited to have fans at a live show in the first time in over a year. Two night at WrestleMania. We're doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins will face Cesaro at WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins will be looking to deliver a top performance for the returning fans at this year's WrestleMania. WWE has confirmed that he will be facing Cesaro at the PPV.

The two men have been at each other's throats for quite a while now, with Rollins seeking revenge for the humiliation he has faced at the hands of the Swiss Cyborg.

Rollins issued the WrestleMania challenge to Cesaro on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Swiss Cyborg gladly accepted it and gave Rollins a Swing for good measure.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania 37? The Messiah or The Swiss Superman? Let us know in the comments section.