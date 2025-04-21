Seth Rollins breaks online silence to announce new alliance on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has finally shared a social media update following WrestleMania Saturday. He took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Paul Heyman, reiterating his new alliance on WWE RAW.

Rollins and the 59-year-old walked out of WrestleMania 41 Night One together after the latter had turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The following image shows Seth Rollins making it clear that Heyman is now his Wiseman.

Paul Heyman was also tagged in the image, which shows Rollins doing Roman Reigns' iconic 'the ones' pose while Heyman sits just behind him acknowledging The Visionary.

It seems clear that this was not a one-off, and Rollins has now taken on the services of WWE's best advocate. Roman Reigns and CM Punk will clearly be upset with the outcome of the match after Heyman lowblowed both men, and once again, Rollins was able to hit Reigns with a chair.

What will Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman do on WWE RAW after WrestleMania later tonight?

The WrestleMania 41 turn was a huge shock to the WWE Universe, and now both men have some explaining to do.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman will have made enemies of CM Punk and Roman Reigns. It's unclear how this will continue tonight on RAW, as Reigns is a SmackDown star. Will the OTC head back to the blue brand and allow CM Punk to continue his story with Rollins, or does the Stamford-based promotion have something else in store for the WWE Universe?

These are not the only things that will be on the agenda for RAW, since Jey Uso will walk into his first show as World Heavyweight Champion, while The New Day are the new World Tag Team Champions, and Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The question that still remains is who attacked Bayley, and will that lead to a major angle heading into WWE Backlash.

