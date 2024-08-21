Seth Rollins breaks silence amid WWE hiatus to discuss 10-year milestone

WWE Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins is currently on a hiatus from in-ring action. Rollins has maintained silence ever since Bronson Reed laid him out on Monday Night RAW. But recently, his wrestling school has completed 10 years and this was way too big of a moment for The Visionary. He couldn't help but share the joyous occasion with the wrestling world.

Taking to Instagram, Seth Rollins—who wrestled under the ring name Tyler Black prior to his WWE signing—and Marek Brave penned a heartfelt note about 'Black and Brave.'

According to the former World Heavyweight Champion, the purpose of this school was to provide affordable and high-quality training to those who aspire to become professional wrestlers. In the last decade, they were able to train over 250 performers from diverse communities all over the world.

Here's what the 'Black and Brave' founders wrote on Instagram:

"10 years of Black and Brave. When we started this journey, our goal was to provide quality, affordable training to anyone who had a passion for pro wrestling. Over the past decade, we've had the honor of welcoming 250+ individuals from all over the world into our community. As we begin our 11th year in business, we look forward to continuing our service to the industry. With love & gratitude, we thank every person who has helped to make Davenport, IA a top destination for aspiring performers across the globe. 🖤🖤 Sincerely, @mbrave13 & @wwerollins."

Bronson Reed has met his match on WWE RAW as Seth Rollins' return date remains ambiguous

Last week after taking out veteran R-Truth, Bronson Reed claimed that there is no way Seth Rollins can manage to get revenge even if the latter miraculously makes a comeback to the red brand. He continued his path of destruction this week as he defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification Match.

Just when it looked as though Reed was unstoppable, he was interrupted by former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The two had an intense staredown, after which the 330-pound Aussie retreated.

Despite what transpired in the arena, Bronson Reed appeared unfazed when Jackie Redmond caught him backstage to comment on The Monster Among All Monsters:

"Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," Reed said.

Bronson Reed has been getting strong reactions from the live crowd ever since he took out Seth Rollins. But wrestling veteran Vince Russo has challenged WWE's attempts at pushing the Aussie, claiming that the latter is doomed to fail.

