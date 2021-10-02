Seth Rollins breaks his silence after invading Edge's house on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins seemingly broke his silence after invading Edge's home.

On this week's SmackDown, Edge called out Seth Rollins. However, on the titantron, the 'Drip God' was seen waiting outside Edge's house. Rollins invaded the Hall of Famer's house a while later as the latter rushed to ensure his family's safety.

Following the segment, Rollins retweeted a fan's tweet. He agreed to the tweet's statement of being the "greatest thing to ever happen to professional wrestling."

Here's the tweet from Seth Rollins:

Seth Rollins vs. Edge feud is far from over

Edge and Seth Rollins shared feuding after Money in the Bank, which led to a match at SummerSlam. The Rated R Superstar beat Rollins via submission. However, in another rematch on Super SmackDown, the Kingslayer settled the score with a victory.

This time, Rollins took things on a personal level as he decided to enter Edge's house in his absence. He also raided Edge's fridge and mocked his daughters' paintings.

"They can never be artists, they don’t have a future in art,” said Seth Rollins.

Rollins' action left Edge stunned. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to call his wife and fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and asked her not to enter the house.

Considering the angle WWE pulled off on SmackDown this week, it's safe to say that Edge will be aiming to get his revenge on Rollins in the coming weeks.

