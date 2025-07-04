Seth Rollins was a breath of fresh air on WWE RAW after his confrontation with current champion, says veteran: "Makes him look like more of a bad*ss"

Seth Rollins confronted Gunther this past Monday on WWE RAW before being interrupted by CM Punk. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer praised Rollins and was also impressed by his faction.
The Visionary came to the ring with Paul Heyman and carried a custom-made black Money in the Bank briefcase. After escaping from Punk, The Visionary found himself in the middle of a heated brawl with LA Knight.
Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer called Rollins a breath of fresh air, with the multiple stories that have been presented.
"Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta. 'Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins. We've all talked about like this outfit, outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a bad*ss, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works." said Dreamer. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
Vince Russo questions why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't save Seth Rollins from LA Knight
Vince Russo discussed Seth Rollins' brawl with LA Knight from the most recent edition of WWE RAW, questioning why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't save their leader.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion said:
"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this not why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?"
Rollins will face Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther will also defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the show against Gunther.
