Seth Rollins was a breath of fresh air on WWE RAW after his confrontation with current champion, says veteran: "Makes him look like more of a bad*ss"

Seth Rollins confronted Gunther this past Monday on WWE RAW before being interrupted by CM Punk. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer praised Rollins and was also impressed by his faction.

Ad

The Visionary came to the ring with Paul Heyman and carried a custom-made black Money in the Bank briefcase. After escaping from Punk, The Visionary found himself in the middle of a heated brawl with LA Knight.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer called Rollins a breath of fresh air, with the multiple stories that have been presented.

"Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta. 'Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins. We've all talked about like this outfit, outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a bad*ss, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works." said Dreamer. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

You can check out a portion of the segment in the video below:

Ad

Vince Russo questions why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't save Seth Rollins from LA Knight

Vince Russo discussed Seth Rollins' brawl with LA Knight from the most recent edition of WWE RAW, questioning why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't save their leader.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion said:

Ad

"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this not why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?"

Ad

Rollins will face Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther will also defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the show against Gunther.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!