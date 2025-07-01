WWE made a glaring error during Seth Rollins' ambush attack; wrestling veteran calls it “a massive ball of confusion” (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins getting beaten down this week. The Visionary now has a target on his back.
Seth interrupted Gunther's promo this week, only to be attacked by an irate CM Punk. He rushed out of the ring and into the audience to save himself from Punk's wrath. However, there was no respite for the star as LA Knight showed up and started beating him down.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Punk attacking Seth Rollins was due to the fallout from Night of Champions. However, he couldn't recall the beef between Seth and Knight. The veteran writer felt there were so many shows and parallel storylines that fans could not keep track of them all. He also questioned why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't rush out to save the Visionary when LA Knight attacked him.
"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?" [2:34 onwards]
After this week's events, it was announced that LA Knight and Seth Rollins will collide for the first time ever in a singles contest at Saturday Night's Main Event.
