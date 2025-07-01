WWE made a glaring error during Seth Rollins' ambush attack; wrestling veteran calls it “a massive ball of confusion” (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins getting beaten down this week. The Visionary now has a target on his back.

Ad

Seth interrupted Gunther's promo this week, only to be attacked by an irate CM Punk. He rushed out of the ring and into the audience to save himself from Punk's wrath. However, there was no respite for the star as LA Knight showed up and started beating him down.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Punk attacking Seth Rollins was due to the fallout from Night of Champions. However, he couldn't recall the beef between Seth and Knight. The veteran writer felt there were so many shows and parallel storylines that fans could not keep track of them all. He also questioned why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't rush out to save the Visionary when LA Knight attacked him.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?" [2:34 onwards]

Ad

Ad

After this week's events, it was announced that LA Knight and Seth Rollins will collide for the first time ever in a singles contest at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action