Seth Rollins has brutal reaction to Drew McIntyre attempting to use his wife to insult him

Seth Rollins has been in a relationship with Becky Lynch for five years. When the couple initially announced that they were together, he was referred to as "The Man's man."

It's been clear for their entire relationship that Becky Lynch's greatness has greatly overshadowed his, and he has become accustomed to being the butt of the joke when his wife is included.

Drew McIntyre used Lynch's new book to insult Rollins ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, which didn't go the way he planned, since Rollins made it clear that McIntyre should try harder.

Rollins and Lynch married back in 2021. The two welcomed a daughter in December 2020, and she now travels the world with them in their tour bus.

Rollins had the perfect reaction to what McIntyre saw as an insult, but the World Heavyweight Champion is having to battle a number of stars at the moment since Roman Reigns is also firing insults his way.

Seth Rollins will be pulling double duty at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has been overworking himself lately as he looks to main event WrestleMania Night One before defending his World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two against Drew McIntyre.

This means that he essentially has three opponents for WrestleMania next weekend, and he is in a position where he has had to defend himself against all three for several weeks. Rollins has Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as backup against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre, but the numbers game got the better of them this past week on WWE RAW.

McIntyre was able to take out Rollins with a Claymore on the outside of the ring so that The Rock could attack Rhodes in the parking lot and send a brutal message just days away from the biggest event of the year.

