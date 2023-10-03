Seth Rollins brutally attacked on RAW ahead of upcoming title defense

Seth Rollins' upcoming title match looks in jeopardy after he was brutally attacked on RAW tonight.

Rollins' rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura has gotten quite personal after the King of Strong Style made some comments about Rollins' back and his family. This infuriated the World Heavyweight Champion, and he has been trying to get another match against Nakamura.

After weeks of Rollins asking for a match, Nakamura finally agreed to face him in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Fastlane. Tonight on the red brand, The Visionary was interviewed by Michael Cole. During the interview, Rollins opened up about how much he loves to wrestle, and that is why he is going to be a fighting champion and face Nakamura at Fastlane.

Nakamura appeared on the titration and accused Seth Rollins of feigning a back injury to get sympathy from the fans. As the video played on the titantron, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Rollins from behind and hit the Kinshasa. He then hit him multiple times with the steel chair.

Nakamura, on the titantron, started the ten count, but Rollins was about to get up when he was attacked again. Nakamura hit another Kinshasa and counted to ten as the Champion stayed down.

This brutal assault will now put Seth Rollins' chances in jeopardy as he heads into one of the biggest matches of his career.

