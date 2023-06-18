Seth Rollins called "the man,' second generation superstar sends a message ahead of title "fight"

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently shared his thoughts on his next opponent, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Breakker has been the cornerstone of the NXT brand for well over a year now. He is a two-time NXT Champion and recently turned heel after dropping the belt to Carmelo Hayes earlier this year. The rookie is now slated to face Rollins in a singles match at Gold Rush for the World Heavyweight Championship

On the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Breakker seemingly praised The Visionary as one of the best wrestlers on the planet currently. He claimed that Seth was at the top of his game, and he wanted to see what it would be like when the two stars collide at Gold Rush.

"He is the man. He's the best in the world right now in my opinion. He's the top. He's the standard, he's the top. And I wanna know what it's like to go against the best. I wanna know what's it like to be in the ring in a fight with Seth Rollins. That's my next challenge. I'm a two-time NXT Champion. I've beaten everybody. I think it's time for me to have that challenge." [From 03:05 to 03:45]

Bron Breakker feels facing Seth Rollins will be the biggest match of his career

During the same conversation, the 25-year-old rookie mentioned that facing Seth Rollins is a defining moment of his career. He claimed that he was excited about the matchup.

"I can't wait. This is the biggest match of my life, the biggest moment of my life. The stakes can't get any higher than they are. Yeah, I'm excited." [From 02:20 to 02:33]

It is interesting to note that while Bron is a two-time NXT champion, Rollins was the inaugural champion of the third brand. Breakker will go one-on-one against Rollins at Gold Rush on the June 20 episode of NXT.

Who do you think will prevail in this mouth-watering contest? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

