Seth Rollins calls out CM Punk for a huge match outside WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is all set to lock horns with CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of this major clash, The Visionary has called out The Best in the World to a huge match outside the Stamford-based promotion.

After feuding for weeks, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat Match, which will headline Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be a pretty interesting bout, as The Second City Saint recently cashed in his favor on Paul Heyman, and the latter is supposed to be on Punk's side during the match instead of the OTC's.

During the latest edition of Outta Pocket with RGIII, the host asked The Visionary if he would fight The Best in the World in a UFC match. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said he would face Punk in an MMA fight if Dana White wanted to book a UFC match with two non-MMA fighters.

"Sure. Yeah, I would. I mean look I'm not again, I'm not going to just bust, you know, into his locker room backstage and start, you know, lighting him up but like if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk for Seth Rollins, uh you know, first like I guess non UFC fighter, non UFC fighter fight on one of his cards, I'd put on the gloves and give it a go," he said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also asked White to book his match with CM Punk if he wanted to make some money.

"It might be the only one I do, but yeah, I would do. You put me in there with like any of the other guys in my weight class, I'm out, but yeah, I mean Dana, you wanna make some money? Book it, brother," he added. [From 51:54 - 52:27]

Check out the full interview below:

Seth Rollins reveals who he hates more between CM Punk and Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Not Just Football With Cam Heyward, the host asked Seth Rollins who he hated more, CM Punk or Roman Reigns. The Visionary said his hate for Reigns paled in comparison to his feelings for Punk.

Rollins also took several shots at The Best in the World, calling him a "snake oil salesman" who left WWE and ghosted all of his friends.

"That pales in comparison to how I feel about CM Punk. This is a guy who is a thief. He's a scavenger, he's a fake martyr, he's a snake oil salesman, he's a con artist. He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies, with zero responsibility. He's a guy who left this place, ghosted all of his friends," he said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE stars Seth Rollins and CM Punk clash in a UFC match in the future.

