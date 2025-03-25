Seth Rollins calls out controversial NFL star; claims he wants to hurt him

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins called out a controversial NFL player today. The Visionary is set for a contract signing with Roman Reigns and CM Punk this Friday night on WWE SmackDown to make their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 official.

Ad

The former World Heavyweight Champion was a guest on Good Morning Football today and was asked which three NFL stars he would like to see wrestle a match. He mentioned Tyreek Hill for his quickness, and Myles Garrett for his toughness, and then brought up controversial NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Rollins called out Rodgers for a match and noted that it was a personal request to the star quarterback:

"Last and actually least, in my opinion, this is a personal one, that’s right, Aaron Rodgers. I want him in the ring because I want to hurt him. I need him in there for myself, alright. I want him in the ring. I want that match. Me versus Aaron Rodgers. Get him in the ring. That’s a personal request," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins battled Punk in a Steel Cage match earlier this month on RAW. Roman Reigns interfered in the match and attacked both stars. However, Reigns dragged Rollins out of the ring during his attack, and The Visionary was awarded the victory as he escaped the cage.

Bill Apter comments on Seth Rollins' upcoming segment on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming contract signing between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Ad

Apter believes that the contract signing between the three stars on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown will plenty of tension. He noted that the favor Paul Heyman owed CM Punk was still hovering over the storyline, and added that The Wiseman will likely be uncomfortable if he's part of the segment:

"Who will Paul Heyman support at the contract signing? How uncomfortable will this be for The Wiseman, if he is present? The tension will be at eruption level. I can't wait to see it," Bill Apter said.

Ad

Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre last year at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old can defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the Triple Threat match next month at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE