Seth Rollins calls female WWE Superstar "a god"

Seth Rollins called his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch ‘a god’ on social media in response to a throwback picture of her from many years back.

Becky Lynch sustained a nose injury and legitimate concussion after a botched attack from Nia Jax on RAW in 2018. A bloodied Becky asking the roster to bring it on turned her into a star overnight. The image was the catalyst that led to the Irish Lasskicker winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

The throwback image was of Becky Lynch with blood smeared on her face. You can check Seth Rollins’ response here.

Unfortunately, Becky Lynch sustained a separated shoulder injury at SummerSlam during her match against Bianca Belair. The injury has sidelined her for several months, which is quite unfortunate, especially because she had just turned babyface.

Her injury coincided with Damage CTRL’s introduction to WWE. Immediately after Lynch and Belair embraced, Bayley made her long-awaited return with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to establish the new stable. In kayfabe, a backstage attack from Damage CTRL wrote her off from television.

Seth Rollins will face a familiar opponent on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has enjoyed a strong reign with the United States Championship so far. He won the title from Bobby Lashley over a month back on WWE RAW. He defeated Riddle the following week to put an end to his feud against the former MMA star.

The Visionary nearly lost his title last week. He was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley, but the All Mighty attacked him before the match could begin, leaving him vulnerable to a cash-in from Austin Theory. Somehow, the two-time Grand Slam Champion overcame the challenge and foiled Theory’s cash-in attempt.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, he will face the man he wrestled at Summerslam 2016 for the WWE Universal Championship, Finn Balor. With the caliber of the wrestlers involved, it's safe to assume that fans are in for an absolute in-ring treat from two modern-day greats and future Hall of Famers.

