WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will once again be defending his United States Championship on RAW next week. The Visionary will go head-to-head with Finn Balor this time.

After winning the United States Championship last month, Rollins has been actively defending the title on RAW. On this week's Monday Night show, The Visionary's open challenge was answered by Finn Balor.

However, Balor was interrupted by The O.C. The trio revealed that they had found a solution to their Rhea Ripley problem, introducing a returning Mia Yim. The two groups brawled in the ring as Rollins bolted.

WWE recently announced that Rollins and Balor will finally get to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week.

The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. They have squared off on multiple instances in the past, including the historic match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016.

Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Later in the show, Seth Rollins came out again and issued another open challenge. This time it was Bobby Lashley who answered. However, the All Mighty had no time for a match as he laid out the Visionary before the bell.

This led to Austin Theory coming out to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the United States title. However, Lashley was there to rain his parade as he attacked the 25-year-old star during the match, which led to Rollins retaining the title.

Seth Rollins has also previously defeated Matt Riddle during one of his open challenges for the title. While the duo have been feuding for a long time now, Dave Meltzer recently reported that the feud between them is over.

Meltzer also added that Bobby Lashley will be feuding with Rollins moving forward.

"So, Seth and Lashley is going to be the big program for the title. Poor Riddle, you know the guy is chasing; I don't know what's going to happen with Riddle. I think Riddle and Seth are just done," reported Meltzer.

The All Mighty was recently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two powerhouses also collided at WWE Crown Jewel, where although Lesnar won the match, Lashley was the last man standing.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

