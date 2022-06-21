"Cut the 'maybe'" - 13-time champion claims he is better than Roman Reigns in WWE right now

Roman Reigns is on top of the WWE mountain but has a few superstars gunning for him. One of them, Seth Rollins, has definitively declared that he is better than The Tribal Chief right now.

The former Shield brothers have quite the history together, be it as part of the legendary trio or against each other for the world title. Rollins has generally gotten the better of Reigns in big matches, with wins over him at WrestleMania 31 and Money in the Bank 2016 standing out.

The New York Post posted a column by Joseph Staszewski on its Twitter page, which had the headline, "Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns." The Visionary noticed this and quote tweeted it by telling them to cut the "maybe" for a more accurate headline.

This confidence likely comes from his incredible track record against Reigns. They last faced each other at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, with Rollins winning by disqualification. This has left the window open for a rematch later this year.

WWE fans want Seth Rollins to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed World Title

Many fans on Twitter agreed with Seth Rollins' sentiment that he is better than Roman Reigns. Some of them told him to prove it by going against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion again.

Also, with Rollins in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and Brock Lesnar challenging Reigns at SummerSlam, quite a few users want to see a repeat of WrestleMania 31. The Architect won the world title that night after cashing in his briefcase during the main event between the aforementioned heavyweights.

iBeast @ibeastIess @WWERollins STOP RUNNING AWAY THEN SETH SHOW UP ON SMACKDOWN @WWERollins STOP RUNNING AWAY THEN SETH SHOW UP ON SMACKDOWN

Other responses to the tweet include footage from Rollins' entrance for his match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. He wore his Shield outfit, coming out through the crowd and to the faction's entrance theme.

S🌹 @wrestlestargirl YOU'RE THE BEST WRESTLER IN WWE @WWERollins I hate that they disrespect youYOU'RE THE BEST WRESTLER IN WWE @WWERollins I hate that they disrespect you ❤️ YOU'RE THE BEST WRESTLER IN WWE https://t.co/CkcYFfINpj

It remains to be seen when WWE books another match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Survivor Series would be the ideal place for it, especially since the event marks 10 years since both stars debuted in the company.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who is better right now? Roman Reigns Seth Rollins 0 votes so far