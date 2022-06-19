5 potential opponents for Roman Reigns during the second half of 2022 beyond Brock Lesnar

Fresh off his victory over Riddle on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns has an interesting few months ahead. The second half of 2022 could see some exciting matches for The Tribal Chief.

The first one has already been confirmed, as Brock Lesnar returned after the match and attacked him. The two will face off in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. If Reigns manages to defeat Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it remains to be seen who will step up to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WWE can build several other stars as compelling challengers to Reigns and his utter dominance. Some of them may be earmarked for a specific event, but all of them will help improve this record-breaking run. There is a lot of potential.

Let's look at five possible opponents for Roman Reigns during the second half of 2022, if he defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

#5. Drew McIntyre is almost guaranteed a title shot for Clash at the Castle

𝓒 𝓦𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓕𝓪𝓷 🙏🇺🇦 @BigTimeBecksSZN



It's happening!! ⚔️ It's being reported that Drew vs Roman will take place at Clash at the Castle.It's happening!!⚔️ It's being reported that Drew vs Roman will take place at Clash at the Castle.It's happening!! 💙⚔️🔥 https://t.co/5UwGx4Hhlq

Drew McIntyre has repeatedly mentioned that he will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, possibly via a Money in the Bank cash-in. The Scottish Warrior is in the ladder match at the event, making this scenario plausible.

But even if he is not Mr. Money in the Bank, expect The Scottish Warrior to face Roman Reigns at the Principality Stadium on September 3. It will be a huge match that has been in the making for a while.

The ideal outcome would be Drew McIntyre pinning The Tribal Chief to win just the WWE Championship, separating the world titles again. However, it remains to be seen if he will be celebrating with his UK fans at the end of Clash at the Castle. A few RAW Superstars will be eager for a shot at Reigns in the fall of 2022.

#4. Bobby Lashley recently teased going after the world title

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Chicago, y’all were on !!



What’s next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight.



#HIAC @WWE Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty!Chicago, y’all were on!!What’s next?Think I made that pretty clear tonight. Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE https://t.co/VHzWucqH3n

Right after he defeated Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley grabbed a replica WWE Championship belt and held it high. This was seemingly a tease for his next goal in the company. However, The All Mighty is now vying for the United States Championship.

While Lashley is possibly set to challenge Theory soon, he should still be in contention to challenge Roman Reigns. He is one of the most explosive full-time babyfaces in WWE, which would make for a compelling match against The Tribal Chief.

If he is built up well, Bobby Lashley could give Reigns one of the most physical matches of his current title reign. The two have faced off in singles action before, with the former ECW Champion scoring a clean win following a hard-hitting battle.

#3. AJ Styles hasn't faced Roman Reigns in over six years

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles - Payback 2016

Another top babyface who hasn't faced Roman Reigns in a while is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has proven his in-ring chemistry with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in mid-2016, with their series of two matches.

AJ's feud against Reigns turned him into a top star in the company, after which he one of Vince McMahon's most reliable performers. He is guaranteed to have a good match in most situations, with a program against The Tribal Chief likely to be no exception.

It has been long since fans have seen a clash between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns. He would be the perfect challenger between Clash at the Castle and Survivor Series, with Crown Jewel being the likely show to host this match if it happens.

#2. Seth Rollins can challenge Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

The perfect setting for the feud-ender.

WWE has the opportunity of a lifetime at Survivor Series 2022, the 10th anniversary of The Shield's debut. It will be quite the occasion for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, both of whom have grown to become top-tier superstars.

The Visionary's pursuit of The Tribal Chief was left incomplete at the Royal Rumble, as he picked up a disqualification win after Reigns beat him down with a steel chair. Rollins can use this to his advantage, providing himself with the psychological edge heading into their next match.

Survivor Series is the best place to end this saga once and for all, with Roman Reigns finally beating Seth Rollins on the big stage. It can be among the best storylines from this epic title reign, even more so than their January 2022 saga already was.

#1. Sami Zayn may become a surprise contender by the end of 2022

This may seem like a weird choice at the moment, as Sami Zayn is a cowardly and manipulative heel on SmackDown. He is trying everything to ally himself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, even becoming an 'honorary member.'

However, the coming months could prove that the Samoans don't care about Zayn. They can use and bully him to the point where he cannot take it anymore. As far-fetched as it sounds right now, it can be the perfect catalyst for his babyface turn.

Lest we forget, Sami Zayn was one of WWE's greatest babyfaces. He is incredibly likable and will undoubtedly garner support if he steps up to The Tribal Chief as an underdog hero. It will take some work, but a late 2022 world title match between Reigns and Zayn sounds fascinating.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns remain world champion at the end of the year? Yes No 18 votes so far