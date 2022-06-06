8-time champion says he is coming for Roman Reigns' world title next following WWE Hell in a Cell

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently taking a break from television. However, that has not stopped a host of superstars from declaring their intention to challenge The Tribal Chief.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is likely to return right into a feud with Riddle, while his tag team partner Randy Orton might also want a shot at the gold. Drew McIntyre also challenged The Bloodline's leader to a world title match at the UK premium live event - Clash at the Castle.

However, another top star is interested in taking on Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley made his goals clear following his victory over Omos and MVP in a Handicap match at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. He is seemingly done with the two of them.

The All Mighty celebrated the win by taking a fan's replica WWE Championship belt and holding it above his head before kissing it. He posted a picture of it along with a message.

"Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? Think I made that pretty clear tonight," tweeted Bobby Lashley.

Check out the tweet below:

#HIAC @WWE Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty!Chicago, y’all were on!!What’s next?Think I made that pretty clear tonight. Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE https://t.co/VHzWucqH3n

Bobby Lashley is due a rematch for the WWE Title Roman Reigns currently holds

The Tribal Chief won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, defeating Brock Lesnar in a unification match. He is yet to defend the world title on television since then. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley is yet to receive his rematch after losing it without getting pinned.

The All Mighty was the champion heading into the Elimination Chamber match for the title in Saudi Arabia. However, after getting "concussed" when Seth Rollins powerbombed Theory into his pod, he was removed from the match. Lesnar went on to win, setting up the aforementioned match against Reigns.

Christian Maracle 🏳️‍🌈 @MaracleMan



Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship! BOOK IT!! Bobby Lashley has yet to get his rematch for the WWE Championship! This sight proves what he’s aiming for!Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship! BOOK IT!! #HIAC Bobby Lashley has yet to get his rematch for the WWE Championship! This sight proves what he’s aiming for!Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship! BOOK IT!! #HIAC https://t.co/fSFoDyp5ji

In reality, Lashley was dealing with a shoulder injury at the time, which is why he didn't compete inside the Chamber. He returned on the RAW before WrestleMania 38 to begin his feud with Omos, which spanned more than two months and four matches.

So, with that being said, a match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley might be in the works. Perhaps it will only be for the WWE Championship instead of the Universal Title as well. We will find out how things unfold between the two heavyweight stars in the near future.

