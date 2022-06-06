WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Ranking and grading every match

Despite the uninspiring build-up, WWE's Hell in a Cell surprised fans. The show was filled with sleeper hits, with most matches exceeding expectations.

There wasn't anything to complain about, although a couple of booking decisions might be up for debate. WWE did a tremendous job with the biggest matches at Hell in a Cell, opening with one and closing with another.

Let's look at every match from the show. Here are all seven matches from WWE Hell in a Cell graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Lashley left Hell in a Cell on top

In what should be the end of his issue with MVP and Omos, Bobby Lashley picked up a massive win at Hell in a Cell. He was on the receiving end of The Nigerian Giant's offense for most of the match. The seven-foot superstar delivered a bunch of strikes and tackles, including one through the barricade.

Story continues below ad

However, The All-Mighty found an opening when Cedric Alexander provided a timely distraction to Omos. Lashley speared his large rival to take him out of the equation before making MVP tap out to the Hurt Lock.

While the 28-year-old was slightly clunky, this was a solid effort overall. Omos can only improve as a WWE Superstar from here, and it's time for Lashley to move to better things.

Grade: B-

#6 Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Ezekiel's first premium live event match since his WWE debut.

Story continues below ad

Some may have been surprised at how good this match was considering the comedic nature of Kevin Owens' and Ezekiel's storyline. While KO has been unsuccessful in proving Ezekiel is actually Elias, he was victorious at Hell in a Cell.

The Drifter's younger brother almost won in seconds after hitting a knee and an elbow drop on Owens. The match got quite competitive with both superstars getting some offense in. Ezekiel also got busted open, although it didn't really hamper him much.

In the final stages, Kevin Owens superkicked his rival before flattening him with a cannonball in the corner. He then hit the stunner to win this entertaining contest. It remains to be seen what happens next in KO's pursuit to seek the "truth".

Grade: B+

#5 Theory vs. Mustafa Ali - WWE United States Championship

Is this foreshadowing John Cena's WWE return?

Story continues below ad

Mustafa Ali received a hero's welcome from the Chicago faithful at Hell in a Cell as he challenged Theory for the United States Championship. The setting seemed poised for him to win his first title in WWE, but that's not what happened.

Despite losing, Ali put on a great showing. He withstood a lot of Theory's offense and countered some of it, including when he kneed the 24-year-old in mid-air. The action remained smooth until an A-Town Down ended the hometown favorite's chances.

This was another solid match at Hell in a Cell, although a title change would have made for a fantastic moment.

Grade: B+

#4 Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

There was a lot of chair-based action at Hell in a Cell.

Story continues below ad

The feud between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss culminated in a No Holds Barred contest at Hell in a Cell, as the latter continues to raise his stock in WWE.

Moss truly earned the victory after he and Corbin laid into each other. Chairs were thrown, the announce table was involved, and both stars tried to use the steel steps to damage the other.

Madcap Moss survived Happy Corbin's onslaught and hit the Punchline before putting a chair around his neck and slamming the bigger half of the steps on it. The match was better than initially expected. The future is bright for Moss, while his former employer left on a stretcher.

Grade: B+

#3 The Judgment Day vs. Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor

All six competitors shone at Hell in a Cell.

Story continues below ad

As expected, the six-person mixed tag team match delivered some entertaining chaos. From Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's exchange to the finish, WWE booked the match well.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor assisted their female tag team partner in hitting a hurricanrana on The Nightmare, before Ripley began to dominate. Once The Phenomenal One got the hot tag, though, he showcased his excellent skills.

Styles got busted open pretty badly, while help from Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest led to Edge pinning Balor with the spear. This was a fun match but could have been better.

The lack of a new member joining The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell was slightly disappointing, considering the WWE Hall of Famer teased several names over the past few days. But that doesn't take much away from what happened.

Grade: A-

#2 Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - WWE RAW Women's Championship

Story continues below ad

The first match of Hell in a Cell was also one of the best. Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship defense against Becky Lynch and Asuka set the tone for the night, with the action starting hot. It did help that all three women were over, and justifiably so.

Belair, Lynch, and Asuka all had brief moments on top. The EST of WWE showed off her incredible strength, modifying some of her offense to incorporate the triple threat stipulation, as did The Empress of Tomorrow. Her double Ankle Lock was a prime example.

Story continues below ad

The action kept getting intense as the match went on. All three women came close to winning, especially Becky Lynch. Her Manhandle Slam was enough to keep Asuka down, but Bianca Belair made the cover after pulling Big Time Becks out of the ring.

This was another stellar showing from the RAW Women's Champion who continues to grow her portfolio of successful title defenses. Belair is already among WWE's biggest stars.

Grade: A

#1 Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Story continues below ad

This match was outstanding, even though it shouldn't have taken place considering Cody Rhodes was injured. He gutted his way through the performance inside the Hell in a Cell steel cage. Seth Rollins was the perfect dance partner as they stitched up another classic.

The Visionary brought the mind games early, as he wore polka dots on his attire like Cody's father Dusty Rhodes used to do. The injury was woven into the match as Rollins tried to inflict as much damage as possible.

Following a brief exchange featuring a bullrope, both stars got several near falls on each other. Rhodes hit a Pedigree, but that wasn't enough. Seth Rollins landed a Cross Rhodes only for The American Nightmare to hit a few of his own.

The match ended with a sledgehammer shot to the head as Cody Rhodes came out on top. While we don't know for how long he will be out for, the former AEW star deserves all the props. He made himself a WWE legend at Hell in a Cell.

Grade: A+

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far