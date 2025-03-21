Seth Rollins comes face-to-face with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion ahead of his segment with Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Seth Rollins came face-to-face with the man who defeated him to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre. The Visionary, however, was on WWE SmackDown this week to deal with another matter.

On the blue brand tonight, McIntyre teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort against Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso. Post-match, McIntyre once again ambushed Priest, taking him out with a Claymore.

Backstage, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion commented on his actions as he was leaving the arena. Moments later, he came face-to-face with Rollins, who had seemingly just arrived at the arena for his segment with Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Here's Drew McIntyre's face-off with Seth Rollins backstage on WWE SmackDown:

McIntyre failed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match after he was eliminated by Damian Priest. The former Judgment Day member once again shattered the Scotsman's WrestleMania 41 main event aspirations by eliminating from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

McIntyre and Priest could cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. WWE has been building up towards a match between the two superstars at The Grandest Stage of Them All but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was recently victorious over CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match. During the match's closing moments, he was dragged out of the ring by Roman Reigns, who then destroyed his former tag team partner.

