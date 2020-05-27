Roman Reigns

In his conversation with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on Roman Reigns' absence from WWE.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a lot of history together, both as a team and as bitter rivals. Rollins and Reigns made their WWE main roster debut along with Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) as The Shield and wreaked havoc together. After the faction broke up, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have battled numerous times over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Former Shield brothers @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins collide in a deeply personal WWE World Heavyweight Championship contest at #MITB 2016. Relive that epic battle in its entirety, courtesy of @WWENetwork.https://t.co/KS4pzK4siH pic.twitter.com/6ay8gC9xOB — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2020

Currently, both the Superstars are on two different brands with The Monday Night Messiah appearing on RAW while The Big Dog is a part of SmackDown.

Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns' absence

Seth Rollins talked about Roman Reigns having a second set of twins and said it was nice of him to explain to the fans as to why he decided to take time off.

"Oh yeah. They’re just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me. I’ve never met anyone that had two sets of twins back-to-back."

"I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he’s been taking time off. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days (laughs)."

Roman Reigns decided to take time off during COVID-19 pandemic

On the SmackDown after Super ShowDown, where Goldberg was crowned the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns challenged the new Champion to a match at WrestleMania. The match was confirmed for WrestleMania 36 but Reigns decided to pull out of the bout days before The Show of Shows.

WWE announced Braun Strowman as Reigns' replacement, who went on to win his first World title when he pinned Goldberg at 'Mania.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roman Reigns chose to take some time off from WWE. It was initially reported that Reigns decided to do so because he was immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia. However, The Big Dog clarified that he took the time off for the sake of his family.

“A lot of people, they think that it was based off of my health and the history of my fight against leukemia but just talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine and my immune system is good.”

“We just had two newborn twins, twin boys. They’re 8 weeks old so I had to make a decision for them.”