Seth Rollins heaps praise on women's match at WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on the women's fatal four-way match at a recent WWE Live Event in Lakeland, Florida.

The show's main event featured a RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. Belair managed to retain her title after a high-octane contest on April 30, 2022.

The bout garnered much praise from the wrestling world, with fans and superstars liking it in unison. Seth Rollins also expressed his appreciation for the contest via Twitter.

"This lady 4-way main at #WWELakeland is bonkers."

Check out his tweet here:

The Visionary also faced off against Cody Rhodes in the same live event. Rhodes walked out victorious, much to the delight of the crowd.

Seth Rollins is all set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash

Rollins seemingly did not have a match for WrestleMania 38. However, Mr Vince McMahon booked him against a mystery opponent at WrestleMania. The RAW Superstar's surprise adversary turned out to be The American Nightmare.

On the RAW after 'Mania, Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe about his triumphant return at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who welcomed him back.

The Visionary later went on to challenge the former TNT Champion to a rematch stating he was unprepared for their previous bout. Rhodes accepted his challenge, and the announcement was made official via WWE's social media handles.

The Messiah will be looking to turn the tables when he faces off against Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars can replicate their spectacular performance on May 8.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments.

