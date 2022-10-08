"Not to take away from anyone else" - Seth Rollins claims he's on the same level as popular WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins recently compared himself to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and suggested that there isn't anyone on their level.

He will battle Matt Riddle this Saturday night in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. It was recently announced that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for the match at the Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns is not scheduled to defend the title until November at WWE Crown Jewel.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Seth compared himself to The Tribal Chief and said that nobody is interacting with the audience like they are. Seth mentioned names like Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre but believes he and Roman are operating on a different level:

“I don’t know if there’s two guys operating on a level as high as ours right now,” said Rollins. “That’s not to take away from anyone else. You have so many incredible talents that are kicking it into gear. Drew McIntyre comes to mind. So do Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair. There’s a lot of people cooking and have the capability to reach the next level, but when it comes to reactions from the crowd and interaction with our audience, I don’t think there is anybody operating on the level Roman and I are now." H/T Sports Illustrated

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins #WWERaw "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..." "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..."@WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/0uueuviLlN

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle brawl after WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's rivalry has gotten incredibly personal as of late. Daniel Cormier was brought in to try to keep things on track for the Fight Pit match, but Seth and Riddle couldn't wait until tomorrow night.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Daniel Cormier appeared on the screen via webcam and told Rollins and Riddle that it will be all business at Extreme Rules. The two WWE Superstars didn't listen and brawled after RAW went off the air.

Seth Rollins already has plans for next Monday's edition of RAW. He will face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if he's weakened following the Fight Pit match tomorrow night at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Seth Rollins is on the same level as Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes