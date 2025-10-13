Seth Rollins Confronts His Next Challenger On WWE RAW; Michael Cole calls it an "assassination"

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently confronted a popular name on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary was accompanied by his stablemates. The popular name in question is CM Punk.In the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Australia, CM Punk faced Jey Uso and LA Knight in the Number One Contender's Match for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. All three men put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. In the last stages of the match, Jey took LA Knight out by throwing him face-first onto the steel steps. He then went after Punk and tried to hit the Uso Splash. However, The Best in the World countered it by bringing his knees up. The bout ultimately ended in The Second City Saint's favor after he hit The Yeet Master with a GTS to win the match via pinfall.Following the match, Seth Rollins and his stablemates showed up. Bron Breakker took out Jey Uso and LA Knight with two vicious spears before setting his eyes on CM Punk. Breakker hit another spear on Punk before setting his teammate, Bronson Reed, up for a Tsunami.During this segment, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were left shocked on the commentary table. Cole called it a &quot;massacre&quot; and an &quot;assassination&quot; by 'Big' Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. He also mentioned that Seth Rollins destroyed Punk, who was next in line to challenge him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.&quot;This may be a massacre. This may be an assassination tonight by Reed and Breakker as Rollins looks on and his Vision destroys [the] next in line for his title,&quot; Cole said.Check out the clip of The Vision's assault on CM Punk below:It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.