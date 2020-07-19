Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are set to clash in WWE's first-ever Eye For An Aye Match at WWE Extreme Rules. WWE shocked the world when it announced that the only way to win the match is to pull your opponent's eye out of its socket.

Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio began on the night after the Money In The Bank PPV earlier this year. At the PPV, Seth Rollins lost his WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, didn't only lose his Ladder Match but was also thrown off the roof of WWE HQ.

On WWE RAW after Money In The Bank, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black teamed up to face Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Rollins was frustrated after his loss the previous night and got his team disqualified from the match.

After the match, Seth Rollins assaulted Rey Mysterio and drove his eye into the corner of the steel steps, leading to Mysterio's absence from the show for a few weeks.

Later, when Mysterio won a Tag Team Match against Seth Rollins' team, he picked the stipulation for their match at WWE Extreme Rules. Following the announcement, Seth Rollins has had a lot of back and forth with Mysterio's son, Dominik. Many speculate that Dominik will join The Monday Night Messiah's cult.

Just hours before his Eye For An Eye Match against Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins was a guest on WWE's The Bump. On the show, the former Universal Champion revealed that he was still confused why Rey Mysterio has put the two of them in this stipulation.

"I don't know why he's put himself in this situation, and I'm a little upset that he's put me in this situation as well."@WWERollins still has some questions for @reymysterio ahead of tonight's #EyeForAnEye Match.#WWETheBump #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/vvvYV9nk0x — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 19, 2020

"I don't know why he's put himself in this situation, and I'm a little upset that he's put me in this situation as well."

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins has been updating the WWE Universe on how he is preparing for the barbaric match. When asked about his strategy for the match, Rollins said that it's about getting the job done and it wasn't going to be pretty.