James Ellsworth advises Seth Rollins on how to prepare for upcoming Eye For An Eye Match

Has James Ellsworth been in a similar situation before?

James Ellsworth offered advice to Seth Rollins on Twitter.

James Ellsworth

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are set to go one on one in an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules this weekend. To hype the match, The Monday Night Messiah has been posting "study tapes" that he has been referring to prepare for the match. This week was no different, but Rollins' preparation caught the eye of James Ellsworth, who chimed in, giving his two cents.

Earlier this month, WWE announced how the winner of the match will be decided and how it plans to shoot the match. The Eye For An Eye Match is a first in the WWE, and the company wouldn't want to hold back in perfect execution.

James Ellsworth's advise to Seth Rollins

A few moments ago on Twitter, Seth Rollins revealed to the world what tape he is studying this week in preparation for his upcoming match at WWE Extreme Rules. The Tweet can be seen below:

In reply to The Monday Night Messiah's Tweet, former WWE Superstar, James Ellsworth, offered some piece of advice to Seth Rollins. The Man With No Chin asked Seth Rollins to watch Kane's "See No Evil" as well while preparing for his match against Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules.

Should checkout “See No Evil” too! https://t.co/SNSlZmi9Ul — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 13, 2020

James Ellsworth first appeared in a WWE ring back in 2016. On an episode of WWE RAW, Ellsworth was pitted in a match against Braun Strowman. Before his match against the scary Strowman, James Ellsworth took the mic and said that any man with two hands had a fighting chance. Ellsworth's words garnered much appreciation, and the WWE Universe instantly liked him.

After his appearance in 2016, James Ellsworth was inserted into the feud between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. During Ambrose and Styles' rivalry, James Ellsworth beat Styles thrice with help from Ambrose.

Advertisement

After he was done with that storyline, James Ellsworth was seen managing Carmella, aiding her in winning the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Ellsworth played a huge role in Carmella's run as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Now that Seth Rollins' match against Rey Mysterio is just a week away, it is likely that The Messiah has a plan in place to defeat his formidable opponent.